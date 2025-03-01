$10-trillion economy: Finance Commission chief Arvind Panagariya says India on track to achieve goal

Arvind Panagariya, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, outlined an ambitious yet credible vision for India’s future, emphasizing the nation’s strong economic trajectory and long-term growth potential. He pointed out that India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 is within reach based on several decades of robust economic performance.

Analysing data over the past 21 years, Panagariya pointed out that India has sustained an average growth rate of 10.1% in current dollars — roughly 7.8% in real terms — even as the country navigated major crises such as the 2008 global financial crisis, a subsequent domestic financial downturn, and the COVID-19 pandemic. This impressive performance, despite adversity, sets a solid foundation for future ambitions, he said at the 49th Civil Accounts Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Panagariya said that if the current growth rates are maintained, India could achieve a $10 trillion economy within the next decade. Central to this forecast is the “Viksit Bharat” vision, which seeks to dramatically boost per capita income. With a current per capita income of about $2,570, he envisions that growing it at an annual rate of approximately 7.3% could elevate it to $14,000 by 2047.

Navigating short-term fluctuations, Panagariya noted that while recent estimates for the early quarters of FY25 appeared modest compared to previous figures, a significant recovery in the third quarter indicated that temporary setbacks should not obscure the long-term upward trend of the economy. He observed a natural human tendency to focus on negative news, even when the overall outlook remains positive.

Drawing on data from 2003-04 onward — a period when India’s high growth trajectory took firm root — he highlighted that the economy managed three significant crises over 21 years. By converting GDP figures into constant and current dollars, he illustrated that growth in current dollars averaged 10.1% per year, which, when adjusted for inflation using the US GDP deflator, results in a real growth rate of 7.8%. Additionally, a modest annual appreciation of the rupee (over 1%) helps explain the difference between rupee-based and real-dollar growth rates.

Several pillars underpin this optimistic forecast: a stable democracy and effective governance provide a secure political backdrop; low per capita income offers significant catch-up potential; a large, young population delivers a demographic dividend; and ongoing economic and governance reforms are gradually transforming India into a more competitive, market-oriented economy.

In summary, Panagariya’s message is clear. While short-term data may fluctuate, a broader, long-term perspective confirms that India is well positioned to sustain its high growth rates. Sustaining a 10.1% growth rate over the next decade could realistically bring India to the $10 trillion threshold, while the “Viksit Bharat” goal of raising per capita income is achievable with a compound annual growth of 7.3%. By leveraging its stable institutions, significant catch-up potential, demographic advantages, and continuous reforms, India is charting a credible path toward developed nation status by 2047.