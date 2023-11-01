19-kg commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by Rs 100 in metros; check latest prices here

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the prices of 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by around Rs 100 across major metro cities of India.

The hike will come into effect from November 1. With the latest revision in prices, a 19 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,833 in Delhi. The price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder is Rs 1,943 in Kolkata, Rs 1,785 in Mumbai, Rs 1,914.50 in Bengaluru and Rs 1,999.50 in Chennai respectively.

This is the second time in the last two months that the prices of commercial 19-kg have been hiked. State-backed OMCs had hiked the rates of 19-kg commercial cylinders by Rs 209 in October.

In October, a 19-kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 1,731.50 in Delhi. A 19-kg LPG cylinder cost Rs 1,839.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1,684 in Mumbai, Rs 1,839 in Bengaluru and Rs 1,898 in Chennai respectively at the time.

Metros Prices per cylinder in November Prices per cylinder in October Delhi Rs 1,833 Rs 1,731.50 Kolkata Rs 1,943 Rs 1,839.50 Mumbai Rs 1,785 Rs 1,684 Bengaluru Rs 1,914.50 Rs 1,839 Chennai Rs 1,999.50 Rs 1,898

Commercial LPG cylinder prices were slashed in September by Rs 157 across major metro cities. This time around, a commercial LPG cylinder cost Rs 1,522.50 in Delhi, Rs 1,636 in Kolkata, Rs 1,428 in Mumbai, and Rs 1,695 in Chennai respectively.

Public sector oil marketing companies, however, have kept the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders unchanged. A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 903 in Delhi, Rs 929 in Kolkata, Rs 902.50 in Mumbai, Rs 905 in Bengaluru, and Rs 918.50 in Chennai respectively.

Metros Prices per cylinder Delhi Rs 903 Kolkata Rs 929 Mumbai Rs 902.50 Bengaluru Rs 905 Chennai Rs 918.50

Public sector OMCs such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) revise the prices of cooking gas cylinders on the first of every month based on the average international oil prices. Global oil prices edged up on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting as the markets are closely watching the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Brent January crude futures rose by 36 cents or 0.4 per cent to $85.38 per barrel on Wednesday, after falling $1.33 on Tuesday. Brent December futures settled 4 cents lower at $87.41 per barrel on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 28 cents or 0.3 per cent to $81.30 per barrel, news agency Reuters reported.

