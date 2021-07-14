7th Pay Commission: DA for central govt employees hiked from 17% to 28%

In a major relief for central government employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 11 per cent from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. This hike comes more than a year after the Centre decided to put any revisions in DA on hold.

While the Cabinet has approved the hike in DA, there is no clarity on whether central government employees will get the benefits of this hike from September. Employees may get arrears from July 1, 2021.

Minimum basic salary of a government employee is Rs 18,000 which has three components-basic pay, deductions and allowances under the 7th Pay Commission matrix.

The DA will go up to 28 per cent as per the latest revision in DA. This implies that post-DA restoration, DA allowance per month of a central government employee will go up by 11 per cent of the basic salary.

The three instalments of DA for central government employees and DR for pensioners due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central government employees can calculate the raise in their salaries after the DA restoration accordingly.

