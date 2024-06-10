scorecardresearch
Economy
After Kisan Nidhi push, Modi 3.0 okays assistance to construct 3 crore rural, urban houses under PMAY

The PMAY boost aims to meet the housing needs arising from an increase in the number of eligible families. Since its inception in 2015-16, PMAY has helped eligible rural and urban households build homes with basic amenities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of 71 ministers were sworn in on Sunday for the Modi 3.0

The new Cabinet under PM Narendra Modi has okayed assistance for the construction of 3 crore additional rural and urban houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This the second big move of Modi 3.0. In his first file clearance, the PM authorised the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi funds, amounting to nearly ₹20,000 crore, which will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers

The PMAY boost aims to meet the housing needs arising from an increase in the number of eligible families. Since its inception in 2015-16, PMAY has helped eligible rural and urban households build homes with basic amenities, completing a total of 4.21 crore houses for poor families over the past decade.

All houses constructed under PMAY are equipped with essential amenities such as household toilets, LPG connections, electricity connections, and functional household tap connections through convergence with other central and state government schemes.

After signing the release of funds farmers, Modi had stated, “Ours is a government fully committed to ‘kisan kalyan’ (farmers’ welfare). It is, therefore, fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to it. We want to keep working even more for farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”
 

Published on: Jun 10, 2024, 6:22 PM IST
