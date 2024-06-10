Modi 3.0 takes charge: PM clears release of Kisan Nidhi installment in first file signed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first action after being sworn in for his third term was to sign a file authorising the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi.

This initiative will benefit 9.3 crore farmers, distributing approximately Rs 20,000 crore.

Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the government's focus on agriculture, remarked, "Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."

The prompt signing of the PM Kisan Nidhi file highlights the administration's ongoing commitment to enhancing the welfare and prosperity of farmers across the nation.

The Cabinet is also likely to approve the allocation of 2 crore additional houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). The government is also likely to increase the assistance provide to PMAY-G beneficiaries by around 50 per cent, sources told Business Today.

Affordable housing for all has been one of the key focal points for the Modi government. In February this year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that two crore more houses will be built under the PMAY-G in the next 5 years to accommodate the rising demand.

"Despite the challenges due to COVID-19, implementation of PM Awas Yojana (Grameen) continued and we are close to achieving the target of three crore houses. Two crore more houses will be taken up in the next five years to meet the requirement arising from increase in the number of families," Sitharaman said.