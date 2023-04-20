Army vehicle catches fire in J&K; four jawans succumb to the blaze

An Army vehicle caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area on Thursday, leading to the death of four jawans. The fire may have broken out due to a lightning strike, according to a report in India Today. The incident took place near Bhata Dhurian area. Further investigation is on in the matter.

Army and police personnel have reached the incident site.

Casualties feared as an Indian Army truck catches fire in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QgVwYQIZQ4 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

This incident comes days after four jawans lost their lives to a fratricide incident at the Bathinda military station, where a jawan shot four of his colleagues. The jawan was eventually apprehended and he confessed to the attack. The jawan had stolen a rifle two days before the attack, and had hidden it. At 4:35 am on April 12, he brought out the rifle, shot his colleagues and dumped the rifle at the sewage pit.

