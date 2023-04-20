scorecardresearch
Army vehicle catches fire in J&K; four jawans succumb to the blaze

Army vehicle catches fire in J&K; four jawans succumb to the blaze

Army vehicle catches fire: The fire may have broken out due to a lightning strike. The incident took place near Bhata Dhurian area.

Four jawans die after Army vehicle catches fire/Representative image Four jawans die after Army vehicle catches fire/Representative image

An Army vehicle caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area on Thursday, leading to the death of four jawans. The fire may have broken out due to a lightning strike, according to a report in India Today. The incident took place near Bhata Dhurian area. Further investigation is on in the matter. 

Army and police personnel have reached the incident site.

This incident comes days after four jawans lost their lives to a fratricide incident at the Bathinda military station, where a jawan shot four of his colleagues. The jawan was eventually apprehended and he confessed to the attack. The jawan had stolen a rifle two days before the attack, and had hidden it. At 4:35 am on April 12, he brought out the rifle, shot his colleagues and dumped the rifle at the sewage pit. 

Also read: Bathinda shooting: Arrested jawan threw the stolen rifle in the sewage pit, made up stories in FIR

Published on: Apr 20, 2023, 4:35 PM IST
