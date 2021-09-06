scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
LATEST
Economy
August gold imports nearly double from 2020 on price correction

Feedback

August gold imports nearly double from 2020 on price correction

India imported 121 tonnes of gold in August, compared to 63 tonnes a year earlier

In value terms, August imports surged to $6.7 billion from $3.7 billion a year ago, he said. In value terms, August imports surged to $6.7 billion from $3.7 billion a year ago, he said.

India's gold imports in August nearly doubled from a year ago to their highest level in five months on an improvement in demand and as a correction in prices prompted jewellers to ramp up purchases for the festive season, a government source said.

India imported 121 tonnes of gold in August, compared to 63 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on Monday on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

In value terms, August imports surged to $6.7 billion from $3.7 billion a year ago, he said.

TAGS:

Videos