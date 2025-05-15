The passenger vehicle segment witnessed the highest-ever sales of the month of April this year, stated Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in its latest report. However, two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments de-grew, it stated.

As per SIAM data, 3,48,847 units of passenger vehicles were sold in April, up from 3,35,629 units in the same period a year ago. This marked a growth of 3.9 per cent on year.

However, 49,441 total three-wheelers were sold in April, which is a 0.7 per cent dip from the previous year’s 49,774 in April. Two-wheeler sales were 1,458,784 units in April 2025, a 16.7 per cent dip from 17,51,393 in April 2024. Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said that the significant dip in the sales of two-wheelers is likely due to the high base effect. He said sales are expected to pick up in the coming months.

When it comes to total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycle in April 2025, the numbers added up to 2,318,882 units.

“Auto industry smoothly transitioned to the new regulatory regime of second stage of On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 regulation for two- and three-wheelers from April 2025 onwards, in addition to rolling out E-20 compliant gasoline vehicles across the country from this month,” he said.