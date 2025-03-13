Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew 1.9% to 3,77,689 units in Feb: SIAM

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported highest-ever sales in the passenger vehicles segment for February 2025, recording a total of 3,77,689 units, which marked a growth of 1.9 per cent compared to February 2024.

The three-wheeler segment also saw an uptick with a 4.7 per cent increase, amounting to 57,788 units sold. However, the two-wheeler segment faced challenges, witnessing a 9 per cent decrease in sales, culminating in 1,384,605 units.

The production figures for the month across passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles stood at 23,46,258 units. This robust performance in passenger vehicles and three-wheelers comes amidst an overall mixed industry outlook, with certain segments like two-wheelers facing headwinds.

"Passenger vehicles segment remained resilient and posted its highest ever sales of February in 2025 of 3.78 lakh units," stated Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM. He further noted that the growth in the three-wheeler segment was a positive sign for the industry, as they grew by 4.7 per cent compared to the previous year.

In relation to upcoming events, the forthcoming festivities of Holi and Ugadi in March are expected to continue driving demand in the automotive sector. SIAM anticipates that these celebrations will help in closing the fiscal year 2024-25 on a reasonably positive note, despite some segments showing signs of slowing down.

Meanwhile, subcategories like e-rickshaw and quadricycle sales have witnessed significant reductions, with e-rickshaw sales dropping by 50.9 per cent and Quadricycle sales plummeting by 91.7 per cent compared to the same month in 2024.

Despite the overall drop in two-wheeler sales, scooters showed a marginal decline of 0.5 per cent, while sharp declines were seen in motorcycles and mopeds sections, which saw reductions of 13.1 per cent and 18.2 per cent, respectively.

