B20 Summit 2023: N Chandrasekaran, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Roshni Nadar, Shantanu Narayen to participate in event

The B20 or Business 20 Summit 2023, to be held in Delhi on August 25-27, will see some of the biggest names in the Indian as well as the global industry attending the event. In attendance this year will be the likes of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who is also the B20 Chair this year, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar.

Overseas leaders who will participate in the event include Adobe Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shantanu Narayen, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach and IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna.

B20 is G20’s official dialogue forum with the global business community. It was established in 2010 with companies and organisations as participants. The G20 Presidency also appoints a B20 Chair from the host country every year.

Other business leaders from the country who will participate in the event include Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak, JSW Steel MD Sajjan Jindal, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, ITC Chairman and MD Sanjiv Puri, Infosys Non-Executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani, Tata Steel CEO and MD TV Narendran, Bharat Biotech Joint MD Suchitra Ella, and Mahindra Group MD and CEO Anish Shah.

World Economic Forum President Borge Brende, Citibank Chair of Executive Board Charles Rick Johnston, Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegar, Microsoft President and Vice Chairman Brad Smith, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Global CEO Emeritus Punit Renjen are some of the global industry leaders who will participate in the event.

This year the theme for B20 India is RAISE, which stands for Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable businesses. The B20 will operate through task forces and action councils.

Inclusive global value chains for resilient global trade and investment, future of work, skilling and mobility, digital transformation, financing for global economic recovery, financial inclusion for economic empowerment, energy, climate change and resource efficiency, tech, innovation and R&D are some of the issues that will be discussed during the B20 summit.

B20 India 2023 members include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union, apart from India. Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and UAE are the guest members.

Also read: Govt to issue two commemorative coins to mark G20 presidency

Also read: G20 Meeting: Finance ministers end meet without consensus on Ukraine war, decision likely in September summit