Govt to issue two commemorative coins to mark G20 presidency

India is set to issue two commemorative coins to mark its G20 presidency. The coins will be of the denominations of Rs 100 and Rs 75.

The Rs 100 coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend Satyamev Jayate in Devnagari on its obverse side. It will also be “flanked on the left periphery with the word ‘Bharat’ in Devnagari script and on the right periphery with the word ‘India’ in English,” said an official notification.

On the reverse side, the coin will bear the design of the logo of India’s G20 Presidency in the centre. The inscription Vasudhev Kutumbkam will be written in Devnagari script on the upper periphery of the coin and the inscription ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ in English shall be written on lower periphery of the coin.

The Rs 75 coin too will have a similar design with the national emblem of Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar and the legend Satyamev Jayate in Devnagari on its obverse side and the design of the logo of India’s G20 Presidency on the obverse side.

The standard weight of both the coins would be 35 grams each and they will be of 44 millimetres in diameter.

India holds the G20 presidency for the current year and New Delhi is set to play host to the Leaders’ Summit on September 9 and 10 this year.

Commemorative coins are typically issued by the government to mark a special occasion, the birth or death anniversary of a leader or saint. These coins are not for general circulation and cannot be used for making purchases. They can be sourced from certain agencies such as the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) and are often seen as a collector’s item.

Recently, a commemorative coin of Rs 75 was issued to mark the inauguration of a new Parliament building in May this year.