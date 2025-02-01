Budget 2025: UDAN to connect 120 new destinations; smaller airports, helipads to be supported

Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme will enhance connectivity to more destinations. It will also support smaller airports and helipads, said the finance minister in her budget announcements.

The minister said that a modified UDAN scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations, and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years.

“The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and North East region districts,” she announced. The UDAN scheme that connects regional airports has enabled 1.5 crore middle class people to meet their aspirations for speedier travel, she said. It has connected 88 airports so far, and operationalised 619 routes.

The minister said that greenfield airports will also be facilitated in Bihar to meet the needs of the state, in addition to the capacity expansion of the Patna airport and a brownfield airport at Bihta.

UNION BUDGET 2025 ON TOURISM

FM Sitharaman announced a new initiative to develop the top 50 tourist destinations in India in partnership with state governments. This will be done through a challenge mode, requiring states to provide land for building key infrastructure. Hotels at these destinations will be included in the infrastructure.

She also announced several measures to facilitate employment-led growth in the tourism sector, including organising intensive skill-development programmes for the youth, particularly in Institutes of Hospitality Management. Additionally, MUDRA loans will be made available for homestays, and efforts will be made to improve ease of travel and connectivity to tourist destinations.

States will receive performance-linked incentives for effective destination management, which will encompass tourist amenities, cleanliness, and marketing efforts, said the minister. Moreover, streamlined e-visa facilities will be introduced, along with visa-fee waivers for certain tourist groups.