Car Nicobar Air Base gets major runway upgrade; check all details here

The Car Nicobar Air Base has undergone a major runway upgrade to enhance the Indian Air Force's operational capabilities in the eastern Indian Ocean. The air base, located under the Andaman and Nicobar Command, now has expanded infrastructure to support increased military readiness and rapid deployment in this strategically important region.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The resurfaced runway measures approximately 2.7 kilometres in length and 43 metres in width. It is set to be inaugurated today by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. This new facility aims to strengthen India's forward military presence at a location that oversees the busy Malacca Strait, a key global maritime route.

Expanded apron areas have been constructed to allow for more aircraft parking and faster turnarounds. Additionally, a renovated taxi track has been developed that can serve as a secondary runway during emergencies or surge operations, improving the base's operational flexibility.

Sources state that the 37 Wing Air Force Base at Car Nicobar will now operate with the upgraded runway and a new detachment, further reinforcing India’s forward air presence in the eastern theatre. This development is expected to enhance the Indian Air Force's ability to deploy assets and project power in the region.

Advertisement

Following the inauguration, Su-30 MKI fighter jets will begin strategic operations from the base, with Mirage fighters expected to join later. These aircraft will take part in long-range firing and strike exercises, strengthening the air force's combat readiness in the area.

The runway improvements and expanded infrastructure will also support increased missile test-firing activities by the Indian Armed Forces near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This will enhance India's deterrence and surveillance capabilities in the wider Indo-Pacific region.

Defence planners view the modernisation of Car Nicobar as a force multiplier that strengthens India’s ability to monitor, deter and respond to emerging security challenges across the eastern maritime domain. The upgraded base is considered an essential asset for maintaining security and situational awareness in the region.

Advertisement

The Car Nicobar Air Force Station (VOCX), with its concrete Runway 02/20, serves as a critical logistics and operational hub for the Indian Air Force. The improvements reflect ongoing efforts to maintain strategic advantage and operational readiness in line with evolving regional security dynamics.