India is on the cusp of clinching a breakthrough trade deal with the United States, with White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett reportedly saying the country is among a select group with agreements “close to the finish line.”

His comments come as Washington signals readiness to slash tariffs to 10% or lower for nations offering strong trade proposals.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Trump administration is weighing offers from about 15 countries and aims to finalize several deals within weeks. The strategy marks a shift from across-the-board tariffs toward a more selective, incentive-based approach.

India and the U.S. have been locked in high-level negotiations for an interim deal, targeting a conclusion before a 90-day reciprocal tariff pause ends on July 9.

While there is no formal confirmation that India will receive the reduced rate, it is considered a leading candidate.

Talks, led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, have centered on reciprocal concessions. India seeks exemption from a 26% suspended tariff and duty-free access for exports like textiles and footwear. In turn, it has offered lower tariffs on U.S. agricultural products.

Advertisement

Currently, most Indian exports still face a 10% U.S. tariff. The interim agreement is expected to cover a limited range of goods and services but would lay groundwork for a broader trade pact. Both governments aim to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.