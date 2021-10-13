CNG, PNG prices hiked in Delhi NCR, other cities; check new rates here

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) prices have been hiked in several cities with effect from 6 am today (October 13).
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens tweeted that the CNG rates now stand at Rs 49.76 per kg while PNG will cost Rs 35.11 per SCM (Standard Cubic Meter).
In a series of tweets, the IGL also notified about the price hikes in other cities including Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and others.
Also Read: Govt announces 62% hike in natural gas prices
"With effect from 6 am on 13th October 2021, the CNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.49.76/- per Kg," IGL tweeted.
"With effect from 13th October 2021, the PNG price in NCT of Delhi would be Rs.35.11/- per SCM," it said in another tweet.
IGL had earlier hiked the domestic PNG prices on October 2, whereby the consumer rate of PNG supplied to households in Delhi saw an increase of Rs 2.10 per cubic metre to Rs 33.01 per SCM.
Check latest CNG rates in your city:
Check latest PNG rates in your city:
Also Read: CNG, PNG prices revised in Delhi; check out latest rates
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today