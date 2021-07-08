CNG, PNG prices revised in Delhi; check out latest rates

After the hike in fuel prices and the increase in price of LPG cylinders, Indraprastha Gas Ltd has announced revised rates for CNG and PNG. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) retail price has been revised in Delhi to Rs 44.30/kg from Rs 43.40/kg from July 8. Piped Natural Gas (PNG) price for domestic use stood at Rs 29.66 per SCM (Standard Cubic Metre).

Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad CNG retail price has been revised from Rs 49.08/kg to Rs 49.98/kg, while PNG domestic price has been revised to Rs 29.61 per SCM (Standard Cubic Metre), news agency ANI tweeted today.

IGL said on Twitter that these revised prices will come into effect in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad from 6 AM of July 8, 2021. IGL said CNG would offer 68 per cent savings as compared to petrol, and 50 per cent savings as compared to diesel with the new prices in Delhi.

Fuel prices continue to soar across India, and petrol is retailing at Rs 100.56 per litre in Delhi while diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre today.

Petrol and Diesel prices have risen for the sixth time this month. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders last month. The price of domestic LPG cylinders has now been increased to Rs 25.50 per cylinder from July 1.

(Edited by Pronoy Basu)

