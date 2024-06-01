scorecardresearch
Commercial LPG revised prices: Indian Oil slashes commercial cylinder prices by Rs 69.50, domestic LPG rates unchanged

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) adjust cooking gas prices on the 1st of every month.

LPG price: State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has slashed the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders with effect from June 1. In Delhi, prices dropped by Rs 69.50, setting the retail price at Rs 1,676. This adjustment offers relief to businesses facing economic challenges. 

Previously, on May 1, 2024, there was a Rs 19 reduction in prices. The retail sales price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was Rs 1745.50. In April, the price was reduced by Rs 30.50 to Rs 1764.50 for a 19-kg commercial cylinder.

Price chart

According to Indian Oil, the prices of Indane Gas LPG cylinders (19-kilogram) as of June 1, 2024, in major metropolitan cities are as follows: Delhi - Rs 1,676, Kolkata - Rs 1,787, Mumbai - Rs 1,629, and Chennai - Rs 1,840.

City Revised Price June 1, 2024 Old Price
Delhi  Rs 1,676 Rs 1745.50
Kolkata  Rs 1,787  Rs 1859.00
Mumbai Rs 1,629 Rs 1,698.50
Chennai Rs 1,840.50 Rs 1,911

  
The government is enacting multiple programs to encourage the utilization of LPG cylinders for household cooking, like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, providing subsidies to qualifying households.

Published on: Jun 01, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
