Core sectors rebound from October dip but grow only 1.8% in November

India's eight core infrastructure sectors grew 1.8 per cent in November, marking a sharp slowdown from 5.8 per cent in the same month last year, official data released on Monday showed.

The November print, however, marked an improvement from October, when output across the eight core industries had contracted by 0.1 per cent.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The core sectors tracked in the index are coal, crude oil, natural gas, petroleum refinery products, electricity, fertiliser and steel. Together, they account for a large share of the country's industrial output and are seen as a barometer of broader economic activity.

The production of Cement, Steel, Fertilizer and Coal recorded positive growth in November, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

While year-on-year growth moderated in November, the month-on-month recovery suggests a partial stabilisation after the October contraction, even as energy-linked segments continued to weigh on overall performance.

During the April-November period of this fiscal, the output of these sectors grew by 2.4 per cent against 4.4 per cent in the same period last fiscal.