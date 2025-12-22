Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
Core sectors rebound from October dip but grow only 1.8% in November

Core sectors rebound from October dip but grow only 1.8% in November

The November print, however, marked an improvement from October, when output across the eight core industries had contracted by 0.1 per cent.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Dec 22, 2025 6:49 PM IST
Core sectors rebound from October dip but grow only 1.8% in NovemberCore infra output rises 1.8% in November, down from 5.8% a year ago

India's eight core infrastructure sectors grew 1.8 per cent in November, marking a sharp slowdown from 5.8 per cent in the same month last year, official data released on Monday showed.

The November print, however, marked an improvement from October, when output across the eight core industries had contracted by 0.1 per cent.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The core sectors tracked in the index are coal, crude oil, natural gas, petroleum refinery products, electricity, fertiliser and steel. Together, they account for a large share of the country's industrial output and are seen as a barometer of broader economic activity.

The production of Cement, Steel, Fertilizer and Coal recorded positive growth in November, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

While year-on-year growth moderated in November, the month-on-month recovery suggests a partial stabilisation after the October contraction, even as energy-linked segments continued to weigh on overall performance. 

During the April-November period of this fiscal, the output of these sectors grew by 2.4 per cent against 4.4 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

 

Published on: Dec 22, 2025 6:48 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today