Cyclone Jawad: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of states and central ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, DG NDRF and DG IMD.

PM Modi has directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as Power, Telecommunications, health, drinking water etc., and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption.

"He further directed them to ensure adequate storage of essential medicines & supplies and to plan for unhindered movement. He also directed for 24*7 functioning of control rooms," read an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed that a low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad. It is expected to reach the coast of North Andhra Pradesh - Odisha around morning of December 4, 2021, with the wind speed ranging upto 100 kmph.

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has been issuing regular bulletins with the latest forecast to all the concerned States.

Here is how the government is preparing for Cyclone Jawad: