Defence Ministry signs ₹858 crore deals for Tunguska missiles, P-8I aircraft maintenance support

The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed two contracts worth a total of ₹858 crore to strengthen India’s air defence and maritime surveillance capabilities. The agreements, finalised at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in New Delhi on March 27, 2026, cover the procurement of the Tunguska Air Defence Missile System for the Indian Army and depot-level inspection of the Navy’s P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, according to an official statement.

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The first contract, valued at ₹445 crore, has been signed with Russia’s JSC Rosoboronexport for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems for the Indian Army. The deal was concluded in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Tunguska system is designed to strengthen India’s multi-layered air defence network by improving the ability to counter aerial threats such as aircraft, drones, and cruise missiles. Officials said the agreement also reflects the continuing strategic defence partnership between India and Russia, which remains a key supplier of critical military platforms to the Indian armed forces.

The second contract, worth ₹413 crore, relates to the Inspection (Depot Level) of P-8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft used by the Indian Navy. The agreement has been signed with Boeing India Defense Private Limited, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Boeing, under the Buy Indian category with 100% indigenous content. The contract will enable depot-level maintenance of the P-8I fleet at an in-country Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, ensuring faster servicing, reduced downtime, and improved operational readiness of the aircraft.

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P-8I aircraft

The P-8I aircraft plays a crucial role in maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and long-range reconnaissance, making regular inspection and maintenance essential for maintaining India’s naval preparedness, especially amid growing security challenges in the Indian Ocean region.

The government said the move is aligned with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives, as it promotes domestic maintenance capabilities and reduces dependence on overseas facilities for critical defence platforms. Officials added that the contracts underline the government’s continued focus on modernising India’s defence infrastructure while strengthening both indigenous manufacturing capacity and long-standing international defence partnerships.