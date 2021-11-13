Delhi pollution: Govt offices to operate in work from home mode for a week, says CM Kejriwal

Amidst the high pollution levels in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that government offices in Delhi will operate in work from home (WFH) mode for a week. Besides, private offices will also be issued an advisory to go for WFH option as much as possible.

Kejriwal had called an emergency meeting over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Addressing the media, the chief minister said schools will function in virtual mode for a week from Monday so that children don't have to breathe polluted air, while construction activities will not be allowed from November 14-17.

Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government is working on a proposal for lockdown in Delhi and will present the plan to the Supreme Court.

Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation, the Supreme Court on Saturday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

The chief minister said that pollution level is rising in Delhi due to stubble burning in neighbouring states and called upon all stakeholders to work together to combat it.

(More details to follow)