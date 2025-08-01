Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
economy
Donald Trump’s tariff chart out: India unchanged at 25%, Pakistan drops to 19%, Bangladesh to 20%. See full list

Donald Trump’s tariff chart out: India unchanged at 25%, Pakistan drops to 19%, Bangladesh to 20%. See full list

“These modifications shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time 7 days after the date of this order,” said a White House statement.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 1, 2025 8:11 AM IST
Donald Trump’s tariff chart out: India unchanged at 25%, Pakistan drops to 19%, Bangladesh to 20%. See full listMeanwhile, countries like Brazil (10%), United Kingdom (10%), and New Zealand (15%) were given more moderate tariffs.

President Donald Trump has cemented a 25% tariff on Indian goods in a sweeping overhaul of U.S. reciprocal trade policy, while slashing tariffs for Pakistan and Bangladesh and unveiling a detailed matrix of new rates for dozens of countries.

The updated tariff list, effective seven days from the executive order's issue on July 31, adjusts rates on over 80 nations and territories. While India faces a steady 25% levy, Pakistan’s tariff drops from 29% to 19%, and Bangladesh’s plunges from 35% to 20%—following what officials described as a recent bilateral deal with Washington.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“These modifications shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time 7 days after the date of this order,” said a White House statement.

The move is part of a broader recalibration under the Trump administration's “fair trade” agenda, with tariff levels now pegged to existing trade dynamics and perceived market access barriers.

Several key nations saw notable changes:

  • Iraq and Serbia were hit with steep 35% rates.
  • Laos and Myanmar received the highest tariffs at 40%.
  • Syria topped the chart at 41%.

The European Union now faces a sliding scale: 0% for goods with U.S. Column 1 duty rates over 15%, and a margin rate for goods under that threshold.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, countries like Brazil (10%), United Kingdom (10%), and New Zealand (15%) were given more moderate tariffs.

India's unchanged status—and lack of clarity on possible additional penalties tied to its defense ties with Russia—signals continued strain in U.S.-India relations. Trump’s earlier warnings of harsher measures remain unresolved.

Country/Territory Reciprocal Tariff, Adjusted
Afghanistan 15%
Algeria 30%
Angola 15%
Bangladesh 20%
Bolivia 15%
Bosnia and Herzegovina 30%
Botswana 15%
Brazil 10%
Brunei 25%
Cambodia 19%
Cameroon 15%
Chad 15%
Costa Rica 15%
Côte d`Ivoire 15%
Democratic Republic of the Congo 15%
Ecuador 15%
Equatorial Guinea 15%
European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate > 15% 0%
European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate 15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate
Falkland Islands 10%
Fiji 15%
Ghana 15%
Guyana 15%
Iceland 15%
India 25%
Indonesia 19%
Iraq 35%
Israel 15%
Japan 15%
Jordan 15%
Kazakhstan 25%
Laos 40%
Lesotho 15%
Libya 30%
Liechtenstein 15%
Madagascar 15%
Malawi 15%
Malaysia 19%
Mauritius 15%
Moldova 25%
Mozambique 15%
Myanmar (Burma) 40%
Namibia 15%
Nauru 15%
New Zealand 15%
Nicaragua 18%
Nigeria 15%
North Macedonia 15%
Norway 15%
Pakistan 19%
Papua New Guinea 15%
Philippines 19%
Serbia 35%
South Africa 30%
South Korea 15%
Sri Lanka 20%
Switzerland 39%
Syria 41%
Taiwan 20%
Thailand 19%
Trinidad and Tobago 15%
Tunisia 25%
Turkey 15%
Uganda 15%
United Kingdom 10%
Vanuatu 15%
Venezuela 15%
Vietnam 20%
Zambia 15%
Zimbabwe 15%

 

Published on: Aug 1, 2025 6:52 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today