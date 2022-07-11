Dwarka Expressway to be the first elevated urban highway in India: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that the Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road in Haryana portion, is being developed as the first elevated urban expressway in the country.
The minister said that the expressway will reduce the pressure on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, which is part of the Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm of Golden Quadrilateral, and other arterial roads that see severe traffic congestion.
As much as 50-60 per cent of the traffic on the NH-8 will be diverted to the expressway, and improve traffic movement towards Sohna Road, and Golf Course Road. Air pollution will also be drastically reduced due to that expressway.
The expressway will also provide direct access to the upcoming India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Dwarka Sector 25 as well as an alternate connectivity to IGI Airport through shallow tunnel.
This expressway is part of Gadkari’s ambitious plans to develop world class infrastructure in all corners of the country.
All you need to know about the Dwarka Expressway:
