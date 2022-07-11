Dwarka Expressway to be the first elevated urban highway in India: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that the Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road in Haryana portion, is being developed as the first elevated urban expressway in the country.

The minister said that the expressway will reduce the pressure on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, which is part of the Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai arm of Golden Quadrilateral, and other arterial roads that see severe traffic congestion.

As much as 50-60 per cent of the traffic on the NH-8 will be diverted to the expressway, and improve traffic movement towards Sohna Road, and Golf Course Road. Air pollution will also be drastically reduced due to that expressway.

Pragati Ka Expressway!



World Class Infrastructure in Delhi-NCR!

Dwarka Expressway, also known as the Northern Peripheral Road in Haryana portion, is being developed as the first elevated urban expressway in India. #GatiShakti #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/AmYigJrSC8 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 11, 2022

The expressway will also provide direct access to the upcoming India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Dwarka Sector 25 as well as an alternate connectivity to IGI Airport through shallow tunnel.

This expressway is part of Gadkari’s ambitious plans to develop world class infrastructure in all corners of the country.

All you need to know about the Dwarka Expressway:

The expressway will be a 16-lane access-controlled highway.

It will have a provision of minimum 3-lane service road on both sides.

The expressway will connect Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram in Haryana.

It will begin at Shiv-Murti on NH-8 and end at Kherki Daula Toll Plaza.

The Dwarka Expressway will run through Dwarka Sec 21, Gurugram border and Basai.

It will made at a total cost of Rs 9,000 crore.

The highway will be 29 km in length, with 19 km in Haryana and 10 km in Delhi.

It will have 4 multi-level interchanges like underpass, elevated road, flyover, etc.

The interchanges will include the longest (3.6 km) and widest (8 lane) urban road tunnel in India.

Advanced Traffic Management System, Toll Management System, CCTV cameras, surveillance etc. would be part of the corridor

12,000 trees will be transplanted.

The project includes a 34 meter wide 8-lane highway, the first of its kind on a single pier.

The project is estimated to consume 2 lakh MT of steel, which is 30 times of steel used in Eiffel Tower.

20 lakh CUM of concrete, 6 times of what’s used in Burj Khalifa, is also expected to be used for its construction.

Also read: Gadkari inaugurates 9 national highway projects worth Rs 1,357 cr in Rajasthan

Also read: Green fuel will end need for petrol in India after five years: Nitin Gadkari