‘Entire world is looking at India’s Budget,’ says PM Modi ahead of Budget session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the Economic Survey, said that the entire world is looking at India’s Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

“With the thought of 'India first, citizen first' we will take this Budget session of Parliament forward. I am hopeful that the opposition leaders will present their views before the Parliament,” said PM Modi ahead of the Budget session.

“Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens. I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations. She will present one more budget before the country tomorrow. In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's Budget,” said PM Modi.

The Budget session kicks off on Tuesday. The session will commence with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both houses of the Parliament.

The Economic Survey will be tabled after the President's address.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties on Monday raised the Adani issue and the conduct of governors in some states ruled by them at an all-party meeting.

The Budget session will have 27 sittings. The first part of the session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the session and continue till April 6.

