Fitch affirms India's rating at 'BBB-'; maintains stable outlook

Global agency Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook.

India's rating reflects strengths from a robust growth outlook compared with peers and resilient external finances, which have supported India in navigating the large external shocks over the past year, the New-York based rating agency said.

However, these are offset by India's weak public finances, illustrated by high deficits and debt relative to peers, as well as lagging structural indicators, including World Bank governance indicators and GDP per capita, it added, according to a PTI report.

Furthermore, the rating agency forecasts the country to be one of the fastest-growing rated sovereigns globally at 6 per cent in the current fiscal year ending March 2024 supported by resilient investment prospects.

Still, headwinds from elevated inflation, high interest rates and subdued global demand, along with fading pandemic-induced pent-up demand, will slow growth from our FY23 estimate of 7 per cent before rebounding to 6.7 per cent by FY25, the global rating agency said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Watch: Mankind Pharma share bumper listing: Stock debuts at 20% premium; what should investors do?