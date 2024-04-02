FSSAI asks ecommerce platforms to stop using 'health drink' and 'energy drink' labels for malt based drinks

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has instructed all ecommerce companies not to label dairy-based, cereal-based, or malt-based beverages as 'health drink' or 'energy drink'. This is because the term 'health drink' isn't defined in the country's food laws, and 'energy drink' refers specifically to flavored water-based drinks, both carbonated and non-carbonated, under the laws.

The FSSAI has cautioned that using incorrect terms can mislead consumers. Therefore, it has advised all ecommerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) to correct this by removing or delinking such drinks or beverages from the categories of 'Health Drinks / Energy Drinks'.

The FSSAI clarified that the term 'Health Drink' is not defined or standardized under the FSS Act 2006 or its rules and regulations governing the food industry. Additionally, the term 'Energy Drinks' is only permitted for use on products like carbonated and non-carbonated water-based flavored drinks.

"This corrective action aims to enhance clarity and transparency regarding the nature and functional properties of the products, ensuring that consumers can make well-informed choices without encountering misleading information, " the statement added.

Companies like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Hell are selling energy drinks at around one-fourth of the price of global leaders such as Red Bull and Monster. They have also made them widely available by selling them in grocery stores. According to company executives, energy drink sales are growing at a rate of 50-55% annually, based on data from researcher NielsenIQ.

The increasing consumption of energy drinks, especially among young people, is worrisome due to potential health impacts associated with excessive intake, as indicated by studies.