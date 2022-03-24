‘GeM empowering MSMEs’: PM Modi as annual order value crosses Rs 1 lakh cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a recent tweet the national public procurement portal for goods and services for central and state government organisations – Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has achieved order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in FY2021-22.

He further noted that this is a significant hike from previous years and that the GeM platform is empowering MSMEs, with 57 per cent of order value coming from the sector.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “Happy to know that GeM has achieved order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57 per cent of order value coming from MSME sector.”

Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector. pic.twitter.com/ylzSezZsjG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2022

160 per cent growth has been reported in annual procurement from the portal from Rs 38,580 crore in FY2020-21 to more than Rs 1 lakh crore in FY2021-22.

The reasons behind this exponential growth in the order value on the portal were the launch of ‘Womaniya’ scheme for women entrepreneurs and women-led self-help groups or SHGs, direct selling of handicrafts, handloom, accessories, etc directly to government ministries and departments, and training of women entrepreneurs by various national and state women organisations.

According to another graph shared by the Prime Minister the number of sellers on the platform grew 187 per cent on-year from 13, 96,468 in FY2020-21 to 40, 02,014 in FY2021-22 whereas the number of buyers from the GeM platform grew by 14 per cent on-year from 52,069 in FY2020-21 to 59,130 in FY2021-22.

Also read: India's exports reach $400 bn for first time; PM Modi calls it key milestone

Also read: Modi describes Birbhum killings as heinous, says culprits should not be forgiven

Also read: BSNL Employees Union urges PM Modi to drop proposal to merge co with MTNL