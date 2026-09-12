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Is Matcha replacing your daily coffee? Google Search trends point to a major shift

Is Matcha replacing your daily coffee? Google Search trends point to a major shift

India’s beverage choices are moving beyond familiar favourites, with Google Search trends showing rising curiosity around new flavours, home brewing and matcha-inspired lifestyle products.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 3:00 PM IST
Is Matcha replacing your daily coffee? Google Search trends point to a major shiftGoogle Trends shows rising curiosity around matcha, ube and hojicha in India in 2026.(Photo: Google)

India’s beverage culture is taking an increasingly experimental turn, as consumers look beyond familiar drinks and explore new flavours, brewing methods and food trends. Matcha, in particular, is moving beyond speciality cafes and finding a place in home kitchens, with searches for “how to make matcha” surging 1,300% over the past year.

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At the same time, newer choices such as ube and hojicha are beginning to draw attention, signalling a broader shift in what people are curious to taste and try. The change is not limited to beverages either, with matcha increasingly appearing in lifestyle products, from beauty and personal care to fashion and fragrances.

Matcha moves beyond the cup

While search interest in matcha peaked in mid-2025, curiosity around the drink continues to grow. Searches for mango matcha jumped 200% during summer, while strawberry matcha rose 400%. During the monsoon, dirty matcha and coconut matcha also emerged as breakout searches.

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The trend is now extending into home brewing. Matcha whisk and matcha bowl became breakout searches in August 2026, indicating growing interest in preparing the drink at home. Health-related searches are rising too, with matcha health up 1,000% and matcha protein up 2,500%.

Questions around caffeine are also becoming more common. Searches for “does matcha have caffeine” increased 70%, while “matcha vs coffee” reached breakout status.

Matcha’s popularity is expanding beyond beverages as well. Searches for matcha shoes and matcha enzyme scrub emerged as breakout queries, while interest in matcha candles, face wash and perfume surged in August.

Ube and hojicha gain momentum

Ube, the sweet purple yam popular in desserts and drinks, reached an all-time search high in August. Searches for ube matcha, ube coconut, ube latte and ube cafe also gained traction, with Telangana leading Ube-related searches.

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Hojicha also reached an all-time search high in March, while hojicha vs matcha recorded breakout growth in August. Searches for what is hojicha and hojicha latte also climbed during the month. Delhi, Goa and Chandigarh topped searches for “matcha near me”.

Google says users can also use its AI tools to explore these beverage trends. AI Mode in Search can compare flavour profiles, Ask Maps can help find nearby cafes serving these drinks, and Gemini Live can provide hands-free guidance while preparing a cup at home.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 12, 2026 3:00 PM IST
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