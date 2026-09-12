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BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi thanks participants, says 20th anniversary marks 'new phase of maturity and responsibility'

BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi thanks participants, says 20th anniversary marks 'new phase of maturity and responsibility'

Speaking during the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in India’s year of leadership of the grouping

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 3:15 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi thanks participants, says 20th anniversary marks 'new phase of maturity and responsibility'PM Narendra Modi in BRICS Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday formally opened the BRICS Summit 2026. PM Modi thanked participants and supporters for their contribution to making India’s BRICS chairmanship a success, as the summit takes place in New Delhi.

PM Modi thanks participants for BRICS 2026 support

Speaking during the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in India’s year of leadership of the grouping. According to ANI, Modi said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your active contribution and support in making India’s BRICS chairmanship a success.”

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READ THIS: BRICS Summit 2026: Consensus reached as leaders prepare to pass New Delhi joint declaration 

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of India hosting the summit at a particularly important moment in the history of the grouping. He said this year’s BRICS Summit marks a historic milestone as the grouping celebrates its 20th anniversary.

‘20 years marks beginning of a new phase’

Referring to the evolution of BRICS over the past two decades, Modi said the anniversary represents more than a commemorative occasion. He described the completion of 20 years as the beginning of a new phase for the grouping.

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“In human life, the age of 20 marks the beginning of a new phase of maturity and responsibility,” Modi said, drawing a parallel between the development of an individual and the journey of BRICS.

His remarks come as leaders and representatives from BRICS countries gather in New Delhi for discussions on issues ranging from economic cooperation and trade to global governance, development and the priorities of emerging economies.

India’s BRICS chairmanship

India has placed its priorities for the BRICS chairmanship around strengthening cooperation among member countries and giving greater attention to the interests of developing nations.

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The 2026 summit is also significant because it provides India with an opportunity to shape the grouping’s agenda as BRICS enters its third decade. The bloc has expanded considerably since its formation, increasing its geographical and economic reach.

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With the 20th anniversary providing the backdrop, India’s BRICS 2026 presidency is expected to focus on strengthening partnerships while preparing the grouping for the challenges of the next decade.

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 3:15 PM IST
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