BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi thanks participants, says 20th anniversary marks 'new phase of maturity and responsibility'

Speaking during the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in India’s year of leadership of the grouping. According to ANI, Modi said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your active contribution and support in making India’s BRICS chairmanship a success.”

Advertisement

READ THIS: BRICS Summit 2026: Consensus reached as leaders prepare to pass New Delhi joint declaration

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of India hosting the summit at a particularly important moment in the history of the grouping. He said this year’s BRICS Summit marks a historic milestone as the grouping celebrates its 20th anniversary.

#WATCH | Delhi: During the BRICS Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your active contribution and support in making India’s BRICS chairmanship a success. This year’s BRICS summit marks a historic milestone. We are… pic.twitter.com/5XEa4jSYL4 — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

‘20 years marks beginning of a new phase’

Referring to the evolution of BRICS over the past two decades, Modi said the anniversary represents more than a commemorative occasion. He described the completion of 20 years as the beginning of a new phase for the grouping.

Advertisement

“In human life, the age of 20 marks the beginning of a new phase of maturity and responsibility,” Modi said, drawing a parallel between the development of an individual and the journey of BRICS.

His remarks come as leaders and representatives from BRICS countries gather in New Delhi for discussions on issues ranging from economic cooperation and trade to global governance, development and the priorities of emerging economies.

India’s BRICS chairmanship

India has placed its priorities for the BRICS chairmanship around strengthening cooperation among member countries and giving greater attention to the interests of developing nations.

ALSO READ: BRICS Summit 2026: Third Southeast Asian country eyes BrahMos missile deal

The 2026 summit is also significant because it provides India with an opportunity to shape the grouping’s agenda as BRICS enters its third decade. The bloc has expanded considerably since its formation, increasing its geographical and economic reach.

Advertisement

With the 20th anniversary providing the backdrop, India’s BRICS 2026 presidency is expected to focus on strengthening partnerships while preparing the grouping for the challenges of the next decade.