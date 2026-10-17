Rising government debt raises concerns

Growing government borrowing has become an important factor influencing investor sentiment towards sovereign debt. Higher debt levels can increase concerns about a government's ability to manage its finances, particularly when borrowing costs rise and interest payments consume a larger share of public spending.

The Financial Times report cited Charlotte Yonge, a fund manager at Troy Asset Management, who identified rising US government debt and the possibility of further money creation by central banks during an economic downturn as factors supporting gold's appeal.

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Peter Marrone, chair and chief executive of mining company Allied Gold, also highlighted the need for investors to assess their exposure to a potential financial crisis. He suggested that worsening economic conditions could encourage diversification away from government bonds towards gold.

However, sovereign bonds remain an important component of investment portfolios because they can provide regular interest income and predictable payments, provided the issuer meets its obligations. Their performance also depends on interest rates, inflation expectations and the creditworthiness of the issuing government.

Why gold is gaining attention

Unlike government bonds, gold does not depend on a sovereign issuer's ability to repay debt. It is also not created through government borrowing or monetary expansion, making it attractive to investors concerned about currency depreciation and the long-term purchasing power of money.

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According to the Financial Times, some fund managers believe these characteristics could support gold prices over the next two years. Central-bank demand is another factor underpinning the outlook.

Provisional World Gold Council data cited in the report showed that central banks purchased around 63 tonnes of gold in September, the highest monthly level since November 2024.

Ian Cockerill, chief executive of gold producer Endeavour Mining, also pointed to concerns about currency weakness and the need to preserve the value of reserves.

Gold and bonds carry different risks

Despite its appeal, gold is not a direct substitute for government bonds. Gold generates no interest income, and its price can fluctuate sharply in response to movements in the US dollar, bond yields and investor sentiment. Government bonds, meanwhile, can provide regular income but remain exposed to interest-rate, inflation and credit risks.

For investors, the choice need not be between the two assets. Diversification across bonds, gold and other investments can help balance income requirements with protection against economic uncertainty. The appropriate allocation depends on an investor's financial goals, investment horizon and tolerance for risk.