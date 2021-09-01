Govt appoints JB Mohapatra as CBDT Chairman

The government announced on Wednesday the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has confirmed the appointment of IRS officer Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in a notification said: "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri J B Mohapatra, IRS (IT: 85031), member, Central Board of Direct Taxes as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes."

In May 2021, Mohapatra, a 1985-batch IRS officer, had been given the additional charge as CBDT chairman after the extended tenure of incumbent PC Mody ended that month.

The order issued by the Department of Revenue, which is under the Union Finance Ministry, said, "Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra, member CBDT, shall discharge the duties and responsibilities of the post of chairman, CBDT, in addition to his own duties for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular chairman, whichever is earlier."

It stated the arrangement has been "decided with the approval of the competent authority".

Mohapatra, along with his two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) batchmates, had been appointed to the CBDT on May 27. Before this appointment, Mohapatra was serving as the principal chief commissioner of Income Tax for the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes is responsible for framing the policy for the Income Tax Department of the country. The Central Board of Direct Taxes is headed by a Chairman and is constituted of six members.

Also Read: Govt to refund over Rs 8000 cr under new taxation laws: CBDT chairperson