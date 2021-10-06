Govt approves bonus equal to 78 days’ wages to Railways employees

The Union Cabinet today approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted Railways employees (excluding Railway Protection Force or Railway Protection Special Force) for financial year 2020-21.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision.

The Railways Ministry had earlier presented a proposal in front of the Union Cabinet for payment of PLB equivalent to 78 days' wages for FY21 for all eligible non-gazetted railway employees, which was approved by the Cabinet today.

In 2019-20, the Indian Railways had given its nearly 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees a bonus of 78 days. The total cost was around Rs 2,081.68 crore, the Cabinet said.

Last year, the Railways set the wage calculation ceiling prescribed for the payment of the bonus at Rs 7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee was set at Rs 17,951 for 78 days.