Govt extends deadline for filing Form 26Q for July-Sept '22 to Nov 30; check details here

The Centre has extended the deadline for filing Form 26Q for July-September 2022 from October 31 to November 30. Due date of other TDS forms for the same period, however, remains unchanged. Taxpayers will have to file other TDS forms as of October 31.

The I-T department tweeted, " Attention TDS Filers: Date of filing of Form 26Q for the quarter July-September, 2022 only stands extended from 31st October, 2022 to 30th November, 2022. The due date for filing of other TDS Forms for the quarter July-September, 2022 remains unchanged as 31st October, 2022."

Attention TDS Filers:

Date of filing of Form 26Q for the quarter July-September, 2022 only stands extended from 31st October, 2022 to 30th November, 2022. The due date for filing of other TDS Forms for the quarter July-September, 2022 remains unchanged as 31st October, 2022. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) October 28, 2022

"Considering the difficulties in filing of TDS statement in the revised and updated Form 26Q, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date of filing of Form 26Q for the second quarter of financial year 2022-23 from 31st October, 2022 to 30th November, 2022," CBDT said in a statement.

Form 26Q captures details of total amount paid and tax deducted on such payments during a given quarter. It includes payments on account of interest on securities, dividend, winnings from lotteries and crossword puzzles, interest other interest on securities, fees for professional or technical services.

AMRG & Associates Director (Corporate & International Tax) Om Rajpurohit told news agency PTI that the Central Board of Direct Taxes has acknowledged technical issues faced by users and thus, the extension of the deadline by a month.

Rajpurohit noted, “CBDT has acknowledged it, extending the deadline by one month and giving tax deductors a much-needed reprieve. However, no such exemption is offered for TDS returns that apply to transactions involving salaries (Form 24Q) and non-residents.”