Govt releases revenue deficit grant of Rs 7,183 cr to 14 states 

The first monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant was released by the government to 14 states, it said on Friday. The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, stated that Rs 7,183.42 crore was released on Thursday.

The grant was released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

A total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 86,201 crore has been recommended by the Fifteenth Finance Commission for the financial year 2022-23. The grant will be disbursed by the Department of Expenditure in 12 equated monthly instalments.

The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant is provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post-devolution.

The eligibility of the states to receive this grant from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the Fifteenth Commission, based on the difference between the revenue assessment and the expenditure of the state, after taking into account the assessed devolution.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have been recommended for the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant for 2022-23.

West Bengal and Kerala received Rs 1132.25 crore and Rs 1,097.83 crore respectively in the first instalment. Andhra Pradesh received Rs 879.08 crore, Himachal Pradesh got Rs 781.42 crore, while Punjab received Rs 689.50 crore. Uttarakhand, Assam and Rajasthan received Rs 594.75 crore, Rs 407.50 crore, and Rs 405.17 crore, respectively.

Design: Pragati Srivastava

Also read: Shaktikanta Das turns hawkish, prepares market for a rate hike in the near future