‘Have never walked away from investing in India,’ says Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said in his address to shareholders on Tuesday that the conglomerate has never walked away from investing in India, and it has never slowed down its investments. He said that they are investing $70 billion to push India’s green transition.

He added that the group’s performance and its diversification enables them to perform well in a variety of market conditions. “The success of the Adani Group is based in its alignment with the India growth story,” he said.

Adani said that there is no other country that is positioned like India. “The best evidence which showcased our confidence and belief in the future is our investment of $70 billion in facilitating India’s green transition. We are already one of the largest developers of solar power. He said their strength in renewables will empower them to make green hydrogen the fuel of the future.

The billionaire said that they are making an effort to turn India, which is over-reliant on oil, into a country that could become a net exporter of green energy.

He added that Adani Group has made remarkable progress in several other industries.

“We have become the largest airport operator in India,” he added, further stating that they continue to grow as builders of India’s infrastructure, winning some of the largest road contracts in the nation. Adani Wilmar’s successful IPO makes them the largest FMCG company in the country, he stated.

“With the acquisition of Holcim Assets, that include ACC and Ambuja Cements, we are the second-largest cement manufacturer in the country,” said Adani. He also said that they have forayed into sectors such as data centres, digital superapps, and industrial clouds to defence and aerospace, metals and materials all aligned with the government’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Gautam Adani said, “Our combined group market capitalisation this year exceeded $200 billion,” and that they have managed to raise billions of dollars from international markets.

He referred to himself as an ‘incurable optimist’, who believes India to be one of the best countries for an entrepreneur to launch, develop and flourish. Adani said he sees a drive in the youth to reclaim India’s economic stature and gain back its position as a primary force in global affairs.

Also read: Gautam Adani overtakes Bill Gates as the 4th richest person: Forbes list

Also read: 5G spectrum auction today: Jio, Airtel, Vi, Adani Data Networks in the fray