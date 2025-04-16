'He framed 16 permits on his wall': CFA flags flour miller’s struggle to start a basic business

In a small neighborhood flour mill, the walls display more than just machinery manuals or business licenses. There are 16 framed documents—each representing a permission, license, or clearance required to open the shop. Alongside them hangs a framed copy of the Constitution of India.

“This is the best example of ease of doing business in India,” wrote CFA Niteen S Dharmawat on X. He recounted how the flour mill owner, despite being diligent, had to secure approvals from multiple agencies before starting operations. The process took considerable time.

A similar account comes from Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Pritam Kudev, who shared his GST registration experience for his company, Mannlich, in a LinkedIn post. “We applied for GST in West Bengal 10 months ago. Got rejected. Gave all documents except blood type,” he wrote. As of now, the application remains unresolved.

Such examples point to the procedural steps that many small businesses must undertake. Multiple departments—including municipal bodies, health and food safety boards, pollution control, and fire authorities—require separate documentation. There is limited coordination among agencies, often resulting in entrepreneurs having to approach each one individually.

Beyond setup, ongoing requirements such as inspections, renewals, and compliance filings add to the administrative workload. Entrepreneurs without legal or professional support often face delays due to lack of clarity or procedural inconsistencies.

While digital platforms and single-window systems have been launched in several states, on-the-ground implementation varies. In many districts, processes still involve physical documentation and in-person visits.

Larger businesses with compliance teams may be better equipped to manage the process. Smaller entrepreneurs, especially those operating in Tier-2 cities and towns, often navigate these steps on their own.

In both the flour mill case and the GST registration attempt, the common thread is the volume of documentation and time involved.