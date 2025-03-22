'India among few that can engage Russia and Ukraine': S. Jaishankar at BT MindRush

Addressing a session at BT MindRush, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar noted that India stands out as one of the few nations capable of maintaining relationships with both Ukraine and Russia, as well as Israel and Iran, in the middle of ongoing geopolitical shifts.

He added the mantra of 'Sabka saath, Sabka Vikaas', adopted by the Centre, applied to foreign policy as well.

"In the polarised era, India is among few nations that engage simultaneously with Russia and Ukraine - Israel and Iran. The Democratic West and Global South. The BRICS and the QUAD. We have initiated or joined more than 40% groupics devoted to specific agendas. From renewables and bio-fuels to disaster resilience and connectivity," Jaishankar said.

"Sabka saath, sabka vikas apply equally to foreign policy as well," he added.

Jaishankar emphasized that India, unlike Western and European nations, has maintained a neutral stance in the Ukraine-Russia war and has consistently advocated for peace.

He added India has managed to maintain strategic relationships with both Iran and Israel during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which began in 2023 with Hamas's unexpected attack on Israel. Israel is now a significant supplier of defense equipment for India, while Iran remains a crucial source of crude oil.

Besides, Jaishankar spoke about:

Infrastructure & Human Capital Upgrades: He said initiatives such as Gati Shakti have strengthened India’s physical infrastructure; parallel investment in skills and talent is vital to compete globally.

Data-driven age: He said in an era of data‑driven tech competition, India balances market logic with privacy/security imperatives—building trust to attract global capability centers.

Diversified Energy Strategy: He said post‑Ukraine, India is broadening energy partnerships (fossil and renewables) and exploring small modular reactors to meet surging demand from AI, EVs, and data centers.

Active Commercial Diplomacy: He said Indian missions now proactively support businesses abroad—through trade conclaves, Lines of Credit (IDEAS scheme), and coordinated advocacy—to expand exports, projects, and investment.

Talent Mobility & National Branding: He said structured mobility partnerships and outreach to foreign governments position Indian workers, students, and professionals as high‑value global contributors.

