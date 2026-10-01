Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
economy
India cannot afford to take its growth performance for granted: Monthly Economic Report

India cannot afford to take its growth performance for granted: Monthly Economic Report

India’s real GDP grew 7.8% in the first quarter of FY27, the highest first-quarter growth in the current series, with manufacturing, construction and services contributing to the expansion.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 12:04 PM IST
India cannot afford to take its growth performance for granted: Monthly Economic ReportThe report said India’s external sector remains resilient, supported by strong services exports, remittances, comfortable foreign exchange reserves and sustained capital inflows.

India cannot afford to take its growth performance for granted amid rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the monthly economic report said, even as the domestic economy enters the second quarter of FY27 on a strong footing.

India’s real GDP grew 7.8% in the first quarter of FY27, the highest first-quarter growth in the current series, with manufacturing, construction and services contributing to the expansion. Domestic demand remained supportive, while investment emerged as an increasingly important driver, with the investment rate reaching its highest level in the current series.

Advertisement

The report’s nowcasting measure projects real GDP growth at 7.3% in the second quarter of FY27. High-frequency indicators point to continued economic activity, although some moderation has been visible. E-way bill generation and manufacturing PMI growth have slowed, while services activity strengthened in August. Electricity and fuel consumption, bank credit, capital goods production and infrastructure goods output continued to show resilience.

Industrial activity also remained firm, with real Industry GVA growing 7.7% year-on-year in Q1, led by 9.2% growth in manufacturing. IIP grew 6.7% in July, while the Index of Core Industries rose 4.8%.

However, the report flagged several external risks. Oil prices spiked in September, global bond yields have risen sharply and trade relations with the US remain unsettled. Geopolitical tensions and the growing weaponisation of supply chains could keep energy prices volatile, disrupt trade routes and tighten global financial conditions.

Advertisement

The report said India’s external sector remains resilient, supported by strong services exports, remittances, comfortable foreign exchange reserves and sustained capital inflows. Foreign exchange reserves stood at $765.9 billion as of September 18.

“India cannot afford to take its growth performance for granted,” the report said, adding that sustained high-quality, consistent and reasonably swift decision-making would be important to reassure investors.

The report also said India must work towards becoming more competition-friendly, with improved governance and enhanced state capacity key to building a competitive economy.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more