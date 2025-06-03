‘India has that drive’: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick lauds India’s economic momentum, potential

India’s economic trajectory continues to earn strong praise from global leaders. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick lauded the country’s growth story and highlighted the unique entrepreneurial spirit driving it forward.

“India has an extraordinary economy. What makes an economy great is the determination of the people. From what I know about India, they have that drive. That’s why their economy will always grow,” Lutnick said in a recent statement, underscoring the long-term optimism global markets and policymakers are placing on India’s rising economic influence.

Lutnick, who also serves as the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, stressed that India’s combination of ambition, innovation, and execution capacity sets it apart. “You can do things in India you can’t do elsewhere,” he noted, referencing the vast digital transformation, startup ecosystem, and public-private cooperation powering India’s economic expansion.

However, Lutnick said some of India’s recent geopolitical decisions—such as its continued military ties with Russia and alignment with BRICS—have not gone down well with the United States. Speaking at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, Lutnick said these moves “rubbed the US the wrong way,” even as he struck an optimistic tone about the future of bilateral ties.

“The Indian economy is extraordinary, your human capital capacity is amazing, your growth rate is amazing. But, you know, there were certain things that the Indian government did that generally rubbed the United States the wrong way,” Lutnick remarked, acknowledging both admiration and frustration.

He specifically pointed to India’s longstanding defence purchases from Russia. “That's a way to kind of get under the skin of America,” Lutnick said, but added that India now seems to be shifting towards US-origin military equipment—a move he believes could significantly improve bilateral relations.

Lutnick also flagged India’s role in the BRICS bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), which has floated ideas to reduce reliance on the US dollar. “That’s not really the way to make friends and influence people in America,” he said, suggesting such positions could strain ties.

Nevertheless, Lutnick underscored that both sides are actively working through these issues. “Put it on the table, address it straight on, resolve it straight on, and get to a really good place. And I think that's where we are,” he said, noting that former US President Donald Trump holds India in high regard and believes the two countries are poised for a strong partnership.

Lutnick hinted at the possibility of a US-India trade agreement in the near future, stating that both sides have finally “put the right people” at the negotiating table. “You should expect a deal between the US and India in the not-too-distant future,” he said, describing the atmosphere as “very optimistic.”

He also called out India’s high tariff structure as an obstacle. “India is very protectionist with tariffs. They have 100% tariff on this, and 100% tariff on that. And if you ask them why, the answer is, ‘I don't know why. It just is’,” Lutnick remarked. He suggested that rationalising these tariffs could pave the way for a balanced and stress-free trade relationship.



