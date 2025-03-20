India may become part of ‘Squad’ grouping with Australia, Japan, US, the Philippines

India may soon be included to be part of the informal multilateral grouping, Squad, comprising Australia, Japan, the Philippines and United States. India is already part of the QUAD bloc along with Australia, Japan, and the United States, that works to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The Philippines and its allies are trying to expand the Squad grouping and include India as well as South Korea, according to the Philippines' Armed Forces chief General Romeo S Brawner.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2025, Brawner said, "Together with Japan and our partners we are trying to expand the squad to include India and probably South Korea.” Brawner was part of a panel discussion along with his Japanese counterpart, chief of the Indian Navy Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, and Australia's chief of Joint Operations.

Brawner said his country was making efforts to enhance its deterrence capabilities, including working with Squad, amid escalating confrontations between Manila and Beijing in the disputed waters of South China Sea. China claims most of the strategic waterway, as opposed to claims by the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Speaking with reporters, Brawner said, “We find commonality with India because we have a common enemy. And I'm not afraid to say that China is our common enemy. So, it's important that we collaborate together, maybe exchange intelligence." Brawner said the Philippines already has a partnership with the Indian military and defence industry.

He also said that they will open up the potential for India’s Squad membership in a meeting with India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan that was scheduled for later in the day.