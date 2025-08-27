India targets 40 markets to counter $48 bn US tariff impact on textile exports

The Centre will roll out an outreach programme in major textile hubs worldwide to cushion the blow of the 50% U.S. tariffs. Priority markets include the UK, Japan, and South Korea, where India aims to strengthen its textile export presence. The plan comes as exporters brace for losses, with more than $48 billion in trade exposed to the steep U.S. duties that took effect on August 27.

India’s textile and apparel sector, valued at $179 billion in 2024-25, depends on $37 billion worth of exports. Yet, despite a global textile import market exceeding $800 billion, India commands only a 4.1% share, placing it sixth among exporters.

The fresh 40-country outreach drive seeks to grow this share in both traditional and new destinations. Collectively, these countries import $590 billion of textiles and apparel, offering scope for Indian suppliers, who currently cater to just 5–6% of that demand.

In each market, India will highlight its position as “a dependable source of quality, sustainable, and innovative textiles,” according to officials. The initiative will be coordinated by Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and Indian Missions, linking domestic clusters such as Surat, Panipat, Tirupur, and Bhadohi with global buyers.

EPCs will chart demand patterns, identify high-growth product lines, and secure India’s presence in trade fairs and exhibitions. They will also support exporters in leveraging free trade agreements (FTAs), meeting sustainability standards, and acquiring global certifications.

(With agency inputs)