India, US agree to intensify efforts for early trade deal conclusion: Commerce Ministry

The Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday that India and the United States have decided to step up negotiations for the early conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement. A team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative held discussions with officials from the Department of Commerce in New Delhi on Tuesday

Advertisement

"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the U.S., the discussions were positive and forward looking covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," the ministry said.

Brendan Lynch, the Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, led the American team. On the Indian side, Rajesh Agrawal, Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce, acted as chief negotiator. Lynch arrived in New Delhi late Monday for a day-long round of discussions.

This was the first in-person meeting between senior trade officials since Washington imposed steep import tariffs on Indian exports. Earlier in July, the Trump administration levied a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods in retaliation for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian crude oil. India has called the combined 50 per cent duty unfair and unreasonable.

Advertisement

Talks on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) were first directed by leaders of the two countries in February 2025, with a plan to finalise the first tranche by the fall of this year. Five rounds of negotiations have already taken place. The sixth round, scheduled from August 25–29, was postponed after the tariffs were announced.

Officials had clarified that Lynch's visit should not be viewed as the sixth round of negotiations, but as a precursor. In the meantime, the two sides have been holding weekly virtual discussions to keep the process alive.

The talks came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent positive remarks on trade ties. India has continued to defend its purchase of Russian crude, saying that its energy procurement is guided by market dynamics and national interest.

Advertisement

At the same time, Indian officials have repeatedly emphasised that any trade deal must protect the interests of farmers, dairy producers, and MSMEs.