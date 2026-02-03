India-US trade deal meaningful for biz, workers, consumers, say US Chamber of Commerce, USISPF

India-US trade deal: The US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P Clark, commenting on President Donald Trump’s announcement of the trade deal between India and US, said it would unlock more private sector collaboration.

“We congratulate the US and Indian governments on their announcement to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers that will benefit American and Indian companies and workers in both great nations. We appreciate the efforts of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, and their officials, including Ambassadors Kwatra and Gor. We are optimistic that this is the first step toward a comprehensive trade agreement that will unlock even more private sector collaboration, and we look forward to reviewing the details of the deal,” said Clark.

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Meanwhile, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) called the decision to bring down tariffs to 18 per cent "an important and positive first step”.

“While the agreement's specifics are pending, today’s announcement signals strong political will on both sides to move toward a comprehensive US–India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that addresses tariffs, market access, non-tariff barriers, and other trade-related issues across a wide range of sectors,” USISPF said on Monday.

It said a BTA could be meaningful for businesses, workers and consumers in both the countries, while strengthening supply chains and economic resilience. It said it will work closely with the Indian government and the US government to advance a shared objective of expanding bilateral trade.

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Jim Risch congratulated President Trump for a “superb accomplishment” and added he was "very glad to learn that the world’s oldest and largest democracy has agreed to reduce trade barriers with the United States”.

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Senator Lindsey Graham remarked that India "more than earned" this reduction. He stated, "Through their behaviour, India has more than earned this reduction. I’m hoping that the other big nations that buy Russian will follow India’s direction. Putin will only come to the table when the pain is so great. We’re not there yet, but with India’s actions, we are moving closer. End the bloodbath in Ukraine now."

US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins stated, "New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America," and described the outcome as an "America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for agriculture."