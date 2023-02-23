Indian Railways achieves milestone with electrification of entire BG Network in Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone in its electrification efforts on Wednesday, with the completion of the electrification of the Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) route in Uttar Pradesh. This accomplishment means that all BG routes in Uttar Pradesh have been electrified, resulting in improved connectivity and faster train speeds for the region.

The Ministry of Railways shared a tweet to mark the occasion, stating, “To further Indian Railways' progress towards #Mission100PercentElectrification, Broad Gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh has now been 100% electrified.”

To further Indian Railways' progress towards #Mission100PercentElectrification, Broad Gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh has now been 100% electrified. pic.twitter.com/4R8gEMzj54 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 21, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also applauded this achievement, sharing the Ministry of Railways tweet and writing, “Very good!”

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways has now electrified BG routes in six zonal railways, including the East Coast Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, and West Central Railway. In addition, the Highly Utilized Network (HUN-5), Jhansi-Muzzaffarpur-Katni, is now fully electrified, resulting in improved connectivity between several cities.

With 85 per cent of Rail Kilometres (RKM) already electrified, Indian Railways is making rapid progress towards completing Mission 100 per cent Electrification and becoming the largest green railway network in the world.