Railways passenger expresses her ire at IRCTC's food quality; tweet goes viral

On Sunday, an Indian Railway passenger tweeted her displeasure with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's meal service (IRCTC). Bhumika, who is a "homoeopathic doctor", tagged the IRCTC's handle on Twitter and questioned why customers were still receiving the "same bad quality food" in the wake of fare increase.

Bhumika included a picture of the thali in her tweet, which had two different kinds of vegetables and some rice that was served on the train and wrote, "Have you ever tasted your own food, IRCTC? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children? It tastes like food for prisoners. Ticket prices are increasing day by day but you are providing same bad quality food to your customers.”

Bhumika further wrote, “This post is not targeting any IRCTC train staff. It’s not the food staff fault. They are just doing their job by delivering us IRCTC food. The food staff members came to refund our money, and it wasn’t their fault. @IRCTCofficial.”

Reverting to her concern IRCTC wrote, “Ma'am, thanks for sparing valuable time and bringing it the issue to our notice. Concerned officials has directed to take corrective measures.”

One user commented on the post, “The food is as pathetic as their services, the app is supreme quality bad, the website is a nightmare, charges are massive, and the quality is degrading, so bad.”

“@IRCTCofficial @irctc_app Where is all the customer money going when still there are dirty washroom and such low-quality food. How can you even call this food. You should actually observe the reaction of every passenger eating this food. Street dogs eat better food than this,” wrote another.

This is not the first time that a passenger has complained about the quality of food served by IRCTC. Bhumika’s post has generated 614.8K views till now.