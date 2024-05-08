Indian Railways to set up 100 PM Janaushadhi Kendras at railway stations

To elevate passenger amenities at railway stations, the Indian Railways is looking to establish over 100 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) in circulating areas and concourses of stations, which will be operated by licencees.

In the pursuit of enhancing the wellness and welfare of passengers visiting railway stations, Indian Railways conceptualised a policy framework to establish PMBJKs in August 2023. Initially, a list of 50 stations was identified for the pilot project, and these commenced operations in March this year.

Related Articles

“It has been decided to allocate additional 61 PMBJKs at locations across the country with pre-fabrication structures at an individual cost of Rs 12.53 lakh,” said a senior railway official.

To cater to the requirements of millions of daily visitors and passengers, the Railways is looking to make available quality medicines and consumables—Janaushadhi products—to all at affordable prices. The scheme enables passengers and visitors at railway stations to easily access Janaushadhi products.

“It also enhances wellness and welfare among all sections of society by providing medicines at affordable prices, creating employment opportunities, and generating avenues for entrepreneurs to open PMBJKs,” the official added.

Under this scheme, PMBJKs are deemed a ‘desirable passenger amenity', and accordingly, the railways provides fabricated outlets in circulating areas and concourses of stations for operation. The outlets will be located at convenient locations so that both incoming and outgoing passengers can benefit.

Stalls are provided by e-auctioning with the respective railway divisions, and successful businesses have to procure the necessary permissions and licences to run a drug store and comply with all statutory requirements for the storage of drugs.

Successful bidders of PMBJK outlets will have to enter into an agreement with the nodal agency for PMBJK, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), and its authorised distributors for the Janaushadhi Scheme before commencing operations.