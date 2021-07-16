India's engineering goods export grows 52.4% in June

Merchandise exports in June grew 48.34 per cent to $32.50 billion, as compared to $21.91 billion in June 2020, the commerce ministry data shows. The engineering exports were on their upward journey in June, following the trend of the last two months.

India's engineering goods exports grew 52.4 per cent during June as compared to the same period last year. With reference to June 2019, the growth witnessed (in June 2021) was 41.9 per cent.

Engineering exports that stood at $6,274.9 million in June 2019, and $5,841.6 in June 2020, rose to $8,903.5 million in June 2021.

Cumulative engineering exports during April-June 2021-22 stood at $24,772.6 million, a 82 per cent growth compared to April-June 2020-21.

The panels that registered significant export growth during April-June 2021 vs April-June 2019 were copper and products (250.4 per cent); iron and steel (156.6 per cent); Zinc and products (83.7 per cent); aluminium and products (69.9 per cent); tin and products (55.2 per cent), among others.

Overall, the total exports rose from $13.72 billion in April-June 2019 to $19.85 million April-June 2021 (44.7%).

Among the panels witnessing negative growth during April-June 2021 vs April-June 2019 were boilers, parts, etc, (-37.5 per cent); nickel and products (-53.3 per cent); air condition and refrigerator (-22.1 per cent); motor vehicles/cars (-21.8 per cent); aircrafts and spacecraft parts and products (-29 per cent); ships boats and floating products and parts (-23.2 per cent) and other engineering products relating to railway transport; prime mica and mica products; and office equipment, etc.

The automobile sector registered 1.7 per cent growth in the first quarter of the current year vs the same period of 2019-2020.

Also read: India yet to achieve herd immunity, next 125 days very critical: NITI Aayog's VK Paul

Also Read: IPO-bound LIC books record Rs 10,000 cr stock market profit