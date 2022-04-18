India's exports rise by 37% to $18.79 during April 1-14

India's exports increased by 37.01 per cent to $ 18.79 billion during April 1-14 on the back of healthy growth in sectors like petroleum, gems and jewellery, according to a preliminary data of the commerce ministry.

Exports during April 1-14, 2021, stood at $13.72 billion.

Imports during the period rose by 12.24 per cent to $25.84 billion, the data showed.

Imports excluding petroleum increased in the said period by 18.24 per cent against the same period of 2021-22.

While the total exports during 2021-22 increased to a record high of $419.65 billion, imports too soared to $ 611.89 billion, leaving a trade gap of $192.24 billion.

