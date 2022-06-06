IRCTC increases limit of online booking of tickets: Details here

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday increased the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets a month by a user ID not linked to Aadhaar on its website/app. IRCTC has extended the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is linked to Aadhaar, as per a Railways Ministry communiqué dated June 6.

Currently, users can book maximum 6 tickets a month on the IRCTC website/app by a user ID not linked to Aadhaar. Users linked to Aadhaar can book up to 12 tickets a month on the IRCTC website/app, the communique further read. One of the passengers booked in the ticket has to be verifiable through Aadhaar.