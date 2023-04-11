'Irresponsible move': Pakistan miffed at India’s plan to hold G20 in Kashmir

India has plans to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting on May 22-24 in Srinagar. This has left Pakistan very unhappy, which called in an irresponsible move. Pakistan’s protests come as India continues to prepare for the upcoming G20 meeting in the region. The Srinagar Municipality has also, in the road to its preparations, asked its citizens to spruce up their premises along the main roads.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the meetings a self-serving measure, in sheer disregard of the UN Security Council resolutions and in violation of the principles of the UN Charter.

“Such events cannot hide the reality of Jammu and Kashmir being an internationally recognised dispute that has remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades,” it said, further accusing India of brutally suppressing the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan stated that India is exploiting its membership in an important international group to advance its self-serving agenda. It said that India has a “grandiose vision about itself and its place in the world”, and that it is unable to act responsibly as a member of the international community.

The ministry has also raised objections on the scheduling of two other meetings of a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y20) in Leh and Srinagar. On Friday, India released a full calendar of events leading up to the summit, including the G20 and Youth 20 meetings in Srinagar and in Leh, in April and May.

Nevertheless, the city has been planning a makeover for a couple of months. Roads were to be beautified, buildings painted, debris removed etc. Reports from earlier this month stated that there were plans to enhance the facade of roads through development of footpaths, medians, traffic road furnishing, landscape improvement, installation of roadside VMDs, installation of hoardings besides removal of wooden poles, rusted plant guards, hanging cable wires and unnecessary road dividers and debris.

Trees were also to be pruned, ornamental plants were to be planted, withering trees were to be removed.

Roads including road from Srinagar airport to SKICC, Residency road, Boulevard road, roads leading to Hotel Lalit, Hotel Taj and Nehru Guest House, Mughal gardens, Parimahal, Cheshmashahi, Botanical Garden, road from Srinagar to Gulmarg, roads towards Zeastha Temple, Shankar Acharya, Dalgate to Hazratbal were to be beautified.

The G20 meeting will be the biggest in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 that ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

